Hudson Executive Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 7th

Hudson Executive Investment’s (OTCMKTS:HECCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 7th. Hudson Executive Investment had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:HECCU opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HECCU. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,401,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

