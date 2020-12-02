Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Raised to $25.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HOOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

HOOK stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

