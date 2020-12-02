Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after acquiring an additional 478,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 626,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 153,524 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

