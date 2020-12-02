Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,017.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.