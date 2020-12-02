Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $84.26 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $84.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

