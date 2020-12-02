Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

