Head to Head Survey: Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) vs. Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Boqii alerts:

This table compares Boqii and Takung Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boqii and Takung Art, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boqii currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.83%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Takung Art.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and Takung Art’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Takung Art $3.17 million 4.48 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Boqii has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Takung Art.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boqii beats Takung Art on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.