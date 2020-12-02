Head to Head Survey: Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) vs. Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $942.31 million 0.55 $48.29 million $6.27 10.83 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.05 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -4.00

Barrett Business Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrett Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Barrett Business Services and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus target price of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.29% 21.58% 4.62% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. It also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. The company serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

