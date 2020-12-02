Head to Head Contrast: Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of CorMedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kadmon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CorMedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kadmon and CorMedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -768.36% -85.07% -46.46% CorMedix -10,214.42% -86.52% -70.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kadmon and CorMedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kadmon presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.25%. Given Kadmon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kadmon is more favorable than CorMedix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and CorMedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $5.09 million 139.84 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -5.61 CorMedix $280,000.00 992.65 -$16.43 million ($0.89) -9.72

CorMedix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kadmon. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadmon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kadmon has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorMedix has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kadmon beats CorMedix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; ribavirin, a nucleoside Inhibitor to treat hepatitis; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

