HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HBT Financial worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.75 million and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBT. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,303 shares of company stock worth $320,274 over the last 90 days.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

