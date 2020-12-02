Haywood Securities Increases Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$5.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Saturday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCP. TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

WCP stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

