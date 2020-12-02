Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hawkins worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.5% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 32,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $544.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

