Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.