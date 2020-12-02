Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,917,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,276,148.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $11,977.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $146,481.50.

On Friday, November 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 737,075 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $154,785.75.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 769,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $176,870.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $90,825.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

GTE stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

