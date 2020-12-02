Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Graham worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Graham by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,175.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $450.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.09 and a 200-day moving average of $395.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.