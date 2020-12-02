Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 12,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,017.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

