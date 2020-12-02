GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

