Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

NYSE GPN opened at $195.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

