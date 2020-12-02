Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.
NYSE GPN opened at $195.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.16.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
