Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

GMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.70 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

