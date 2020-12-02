Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,740 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,740 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $58,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,999 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $92,779.69.

On Monday, November 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,097 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,989.40.

On Friday, November 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,504 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $86,570.72.

On Thursday, November 12th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,200 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $152,152.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $10,725.00.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.