Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.44 ($105.22).

Shares of GXI opened at €96.35 ($113.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of €93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.69.

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

