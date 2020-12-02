Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.44 ($105.22).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

Shares of GXI opened at €96.35 ($113.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of €93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.69.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.