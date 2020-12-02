GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

GCP opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

