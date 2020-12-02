Gatos Silver, Inc.’s (NYSE:GATO) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 7th

Gatos Silver’s (NYSE:GATO) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 7th. Gatos Silver had issued 21,430,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $150,010,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Gatos Silver’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

In other news, Director Janice Stairs acquired 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

