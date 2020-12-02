GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GME opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

