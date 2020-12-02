G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

