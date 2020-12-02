FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report issued on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of SEKEY opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.74%.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.