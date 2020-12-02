FY2021 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for At Home Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOME. Wolfe Research began coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III bought 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,755.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,985.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and have sold 82,998 shares worth $1,702,550. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

