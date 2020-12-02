FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By William Blair

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.