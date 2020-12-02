FY2021 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Issued By Clarus Securities (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 26th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.80 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.71.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,014,000.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

