FY2020 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of RETA opened at $151.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

