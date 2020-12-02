FY2020 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Generac stock opened at $213.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.96. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

