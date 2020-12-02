Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.22% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,124,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,091,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

