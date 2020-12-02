Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Down 14.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.40. 4,721,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 2,113,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $199,212.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

