First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.84% of First Mid Bancshares worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.