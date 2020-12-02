First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,274,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,164,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 814,830 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 621,280 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,321,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 578,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

