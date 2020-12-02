FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,876 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FireEye were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,644 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth about $863,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FireEye by 91.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,639 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of FireEye by 6.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

FireEye stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

