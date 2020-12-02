Financial Analysis: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.4% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Altair Engineering and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 3 2 0 2.17 2U 0 4 10 0 2.71

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential downside of 20.44%. 2U has a consensus target price of $44.27, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52% 2U -46.21% -22.22% -12.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $458.92 million 8.51 -$7.54 million $0.22 240.91 2U $574.67 million 4.14 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -16.44

Altair Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats 2U on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, and visualization; physics simulation; data analytics; high performance computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries. In addition, the company offers consulting, training, implementation, and other software related services, as well as hardware products; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment. The company builds, delivers, and supports online graduate programs and certificates for working adults through its 2U Operating System, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services to university clients. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

