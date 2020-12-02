Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.89

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 4360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 964,002 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 949,077 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 883,205 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

