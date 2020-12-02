FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $297.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

