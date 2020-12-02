Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,604 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,994 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,831 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,292,953 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.