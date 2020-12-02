Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $124,822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $123,679,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $77,714,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $7,070,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $6,974,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $155.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 in the last 90 days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

