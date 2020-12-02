Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $6.25 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 258,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

