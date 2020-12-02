Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 996,948 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,948 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

