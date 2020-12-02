Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 887,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,400,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after buying an additional 2,882,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after buying an additional 1,616,408 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

