Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,299 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,252 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

