Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 70,116 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

MPC stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

