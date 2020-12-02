Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,815 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,485 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Yelp worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yelp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 300,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yelp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Truist raised their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

YELP stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -188.87 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

