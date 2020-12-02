Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 56,874 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MasTec worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 250.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

