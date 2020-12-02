Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 53,047 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 292.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $230.76 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $233.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

