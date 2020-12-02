Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 48,354 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 852,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

